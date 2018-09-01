Rail passengers suffer strike-related disruption

Rail passengers at two train operators are suffering travel disruption because of strikes in the long-running dispute over the role of guards.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on South Western Railway (SWR) and Arriva Rail North (Northern) were said to be solidly supporting industrial action.

The SWR strike will continue all weekend while the walkout on Northern is for 24 hours.

Train services at both companies were reduced.

The strikes were held following an announcement on Friday of an agreement in principle to resolve a similar dispute at Merseyrail.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: “The resilience and determination of RMT members on both Northern and South Western Railway in the continuing fight for safety, security and access on our trains is a credit to the trade union movement.

“They are standing united and determined again this morning on picket lines at key locations across both franchises.

“It is scandalous that while other train operators have been prepared to engage seriously with RMT on the crucial issue of a guaranteed second safety-critical member of staff on their services ARN and SWR have slammed the door in our faces.

“It’s time for both these companies to get out of the bunker and start talking with the union on the issue of the guard guarantee. RMT will not allow safety, security and access on our railways to be compromised in the drive for private profit.”