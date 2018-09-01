Salisbury Novichok 999 vehicles buried in landfill site

Some emergency service vehicles used in the response to Novichok poisonings in Wiltshire have been buried in a landfill site. The secure burials would pose ‘absolutely no risk to the public”, a spokesman for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said. Defra did not disclose the number of vehicles nor the emergency services they were used by, but confirmed that some had been sealed in a hazardous waste landfill site near Bishops Cleeve in Gloucestershire.

A police car being taken away by military personnel Credit: PA

The UK Government has blamed Russia for the nerve agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury in March. In July, Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after becoming an indirect casualty of the poisoning, with authorities believing she and boyfriend Charlie Rowley picked up a discarded vial containing the substance. A Defra spokesman said: “The clean-up work in south Wiltshire has been under way for some time and any potentially contaminated items continue to be removed and stored securely before being disposed of safely. “As part of this work, following review by specialist teams, some of the vehicles involved in the response to the incident in March have been moved to a hazardous waste landfill site.

Personnel in hazmat suits examine the scene where the Skripals were found Credit: PA