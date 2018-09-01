Scots gonna be more confident doing CPR, thanks to Proclaimers tune and TV star

A campaign featuring TV presenter Carol Smillie performing CPR to the tune of a famous Proclaimers hit has helped Scots become more confident in carrying out the procedure.

The Scottish Government said more than half of viewers said it had increased their confidence, while 56% said it improved their knowledge of how and when to do CPR.

And almost all (96%) of those who watched the online film – which is set to the tune of I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) – said they would now rather attempt CPR than doing nothing.