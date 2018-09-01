Speculation mounts over Vince Cable’s plans for Lib Dem leadership

Sir Vince Cable has heightened speculation about his future as head of the Liberal Democrats by saying he would lead the party into a general election if it was called in the “near future”. The former business secretary is to use a major speech next week to set out his long-term ambitions for the party amid reports he plans to quit as leader before the next scheduled 2022 general election. Sir Vince told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I’m not stepping down. I’m making a speech at the end of next week putting forward some reforms to the way the party functions.”

Asked if he would fight the next general election as leader, the MP for Twickenham said: “Yes, if there is an election in the near future, certainly I will be doing that.” Pressed on his longer term ambitions, the Lib Dem leader said: “I’ll be making a statement at the end of next week about my own plans linked to those reforms, but I’m certainly not stepping down and there is a lot of work to be done.” Sir Vince said the idea of the next Lib Dem leader not being an MP was being considered.

