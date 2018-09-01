Tory donor calls for new Brexit vote

A Tory donor has called for a second Brexit referendum as left-wing group Momentum said it would consult its members on what stance to take on EU withdrawal.

Former Rolls-Royce chairman Sir Simon Robertson insisted he is “deeply depressed” at the tone of the Brexit debate and wants a new vote on any exit deal agreed with Brussels.

He told the Observer: “I think it is complete balderdash to say the people have spoken, therefore you can’t go back. The people can speak again – why can’t we have another vote on it?

“We had a brilliant deal with Europe. We had an opt-out on ever-closer union.

“We are now going to end up with one where, at the end of things, we won’t have a final say.”