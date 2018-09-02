Boy injured in London shooting

A 16-year-old boy is in a stable condition after he was injured in a shooting in south-west London.

The teenager suffered gunshot wounds in the incident on York Road, Wandsworth, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police had initially said the boy was in a critical condition but later confirmed that he is now stable.

Scotland Yard said officers were called to the scene by paramedics at around 12.45am.

No arrests have been made.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 quoting CAD 354/2 SEPT.