Child among dead as Somalian capital hit by suicide car bombing

At least three people have been killed, including a child, after a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle outside a district headquarters in Somalia’s capital, police said. Captain Mohamed Hussein said the bomber tried to speed through a checkpoint but was stopped by security forces, prompting him to detonate the vehicle near the gate of Howlwadag district headquarters in Mogadishu.

A Somali soldier and medic help a civilian who was wounded in the blast Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP

He said another four people were wounded, mostly young students at a nearby Islamic school. Officials warned there could be more casualties as the blast pulled down nearby buildings, including a mosque. “They have literally failed to achieve their goal of inflicting maximum casualties,” Capt Hussein said, accusing the al Qaida-linked extremist group al-Shabab of carrying out the attack.

Somalis at the scene Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP