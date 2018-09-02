Children among dead as Somalian capital hit by suicide car bombing

At least six people have been killed, including two children, after a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle outside a district headquarters in Somalia’s capital. Captain Mohamed Hussein said the bomber tried to speed through a checkpoint but was stopped by security forces, prompting him to detonate the vehicle near the gate of Howlwadag district headquarters in Mogadishu. The three soldiers who stopped the truck were killed instantly and the three others killed were civilians, said the Mogadishu mayor’s spokesman Salah Hassan Omar.

A Somali soldier and medic help a civilian who was wounded in the blast Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP

Fourteen people, including six children, need intensive care, said the Aamin ambulance service. Among the wounded was deputy district commissioner Ibrah Hassan Matan. Many victims were students at a nearby Islamic school. Officials warned there could be more casualties as the blast brought down nearby buildings, including a mosque. “I saw bodies strewn on the ground after the explosion before the ambulances and the paramedics reached the scene and the whole scene was very ugly,” witness Halima Mohamed said.

Somalis at the scene Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP