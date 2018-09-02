Corbyn’s ‘vitriolic hatred of Israel has blinded him to company he is keeping’

Jeremy Corbyn’s “vitriolic hatred of Israel” has blinded him to the company he keeps, a Jewish Labour MP has said.

Dame Louise Ellman said it was “deeply distressing” that the Labour leader had “shared platforms with terrorists”.

The veteran MP for Liverpool Riverside was speaking at the Jewish Labour Movement conference in London on Sunday as accusations of anti-Semitism continue to consume the party.

She said she was determined to continue working from within the party in the wake of MP Frank Field resigning the whip last week, but explained that she feared deselection, particularly with upcoming rule changes potentially making it easier “to get rid of MPs”.

“It is deeply disturbing that Jeremy Corbyn has shared platforms with terrorists,” she said.