Elderly motorist fails eye test after driving wrong way and narrowly missing police car
An 87-year-old driver failed an eye test after narrowly missing a police car when he turned the wrong way onto a main road.
Officers had just left the A3 near at Ripley, in Surrey, when a Honda Jazz pulled out of a junction, forcing their vehicle to swerve out of the way.
Surrey police posted dash-cam footage of the near-miss on Sunday.
The force said the car continued the wrong way onto the dual carriageway before it was stopped and turned around.
The driver, an 87-year-old man from Woking, voluntarily surrendered his driving licence after failing a roadside eye test.
Police said he could only read a number plate from just 7.3m (24ft) away.
Drivers are legally required to be able to read a registration plate from a distance of 20.5m (around 67ft).
Police said the man was also reported for two offences, adding that the the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) will be informed.