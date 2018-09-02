Flames rip through Liverpool’s famous football pools building

Firefighters are battling a huge blaze at the famous Littlewoods Building in Liverpool. Six fire crews are at the scene of the Art-Deco building, with an area measuring 200m by 100m on fire from the first floor of the building upwards, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said. Crews using breathing apparatus have entered the building to tackle the fire, and two main jets are being used to douse the flames from the outside.

Firefighters battle a huge blaze at the Littlewoods Building Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

There are no reports of injuries. The fire service was first alerted at 7.52pm and were on scene within four minutes, but found the roof of the five-storey building well alight. The building, on Edge Lane, Liverpool, was built in 1938 and was part of the football pool’s coupons arm of the Littlewoods empire, built up by self-made tycoon Sir John Moores. It had stood empty since 2003, and a series of redevelopment plans had fallen through.

