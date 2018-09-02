Gordon Brown expects Labour to change anti-Semitism definition stance in fight for 'soul' of the party

Gordon Brown has said he believes Labour will adopt the internationally agreed definition of anti-Semitism as he declared the issue a fight for the "soul" of the party.

The former PM said the ongoing row - which has been renewed in the Sunday papers - had stained the party he used to lead as he made a passionate address to the Jewish Labour Movement's conference in London.

Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee is set to meet this week to decide whether to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism in full.

It comes amid fierce criticism of the party leadership from the Jewish community and Jewish MPs over its handling of the issue.

Mr Brown told the conference Labour's unwillingness to adopt the full IHRA definition must end.

"It is time to say that this wrong must and can be righted," he said.