Hodge claims vindication over Corbyn anti-Semitism row

Dame Margaret Hodge has said she has been proved right after calling Jeremy Corbyn an “anti-Semitic racist” – but insisted she did not use the “F-word”. The former Labour minister was catapulted to the centre of the party’s anti-Semitism row when she confronted her leader in Parliament over the party’s failure to adopt the internationally-agreed definition in July. She was reported to have called him a “f***ing anti-Semite and a racist” in a row that sparked an investigation into her conduct.

She told the Jewish Labour Movement conference on Sunday: “I went up to him and the last thing I said to myself was, ‘don’t swear Margaret’. “Then I just did say to him I thought the decision he had taken meant he had shown himself to be an anti-Semite and a racist…. You’re giving a message the Labour Party has become a hostile environment for Jews. “What is deeply worrying about it is he couldn’t engage. He wouldn’t engage, he just said, ‘I’m sorry you feel like that and walked off’.” Dame Margaret said she believed her opinion has been confirmed by reports in the media over the following months, in particular when a video emerged of Mr Corbyn’s commenting Zionists “don’t understand English irony” at a conference in 2013. “I called him an anti-Semitic racist in July and everything that’s come out since then has confirmed my belief that I’m right,” she said.

