Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says she is ‘stronger’ after panic attacks

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her daughter Gabriella during her temporary release from prison in Iran. Credit: Family handout/PA

The husband of imprisoned Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said she is doing “markedly better” after speaking to her in an Iranian jail. Richard Ratcliffe spoke to his wife on Sunday morning from her prison ward after she was given a three-day temporary release. She passed out during a panic attack and had to be taken to a prison clinic earlier this week after being returned to captivity. “She said today she was feeling stronger, that she still had a few days where she was still feeling numb in her legs and dizzy and headaches – but that it was markedly better today and had been gradually getting better all week,” he told Sky News.

Richard Ratcliffe has been campaigning for his wife's release. Credit: PA

“There was a family visit later on and they said that actually she was quite angry which is probably a good sign that the overwhelming experience of the past week is catching up and now the unfairness of it was coming through. Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to five years imprisonment for spying in 2016, but maintains her innocence, saying she was on holiday to introduce her daughter to her family in Iran. Mr Ratcliffe said their daughter Gabriella was “really upset” after her mother was returned to prison. “She wouldn’t sleep and wouldn’t settle and wouldn’t eat, but now it’s back into the rhythm of she sees her mum,” he added. “Again, she was asking when is mummy coming home and when are you coming home and asking me on the phone yesterday when are you going to come and visit.”

