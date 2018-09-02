I won’t let EU push me around – Theresa May

Theresa May has insisted she will not be pushed around by Brussels as Brexit negotiations heat up as EU withdrawal nears.

The Prime Minister stood by the Government’s controversial Chequers exit plan despite continued sniping against it from Tory benches.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Mrs May said: “I will not be pushed into accepting compromises on the Chequers proposals that are not in our national interest.”

The comments came as it was reported that the election strategist who helped Boris Johnson win the London mayoralty was involved in a bid to scupper the Cabinet’s Chequers compromise.

Sir Lynton Crosby, who also advised Mrs May in last year’s general election when the Tories lost their majority in a shock poll result, is manoeuvring to derail the PM’s EU withdrawal agenda with a co-ordinated national campaign, according to the Sunday Times.