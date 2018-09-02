Labour must adopt internationally agreed definition of anti-Semitism – Brown

Gordon Brown has called for the Labour Party to “unanimously, unequivocally and immediately” adopt the internationally agreed definition of anti-Semitism.

The former prime minister made the plea ahead of a meeting this week of Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) on whether to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) declaration.

Mr Brown said it is not simply about a change in policy but was “about the soul of the Labour Party”.

He told the Jewish Labour Movement conference in Finchley, north London: “I believe that the Labour Party will change the policy.

“I believe that the Labour Party must and should change the policy.

“And I believe this problem must be solved within the Labour Party now.”