Man held after bus destroyed in fire at station

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of arson after a fire in Bangor bus and rail station.

A fire broke out at the Abbey Street station in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police received a report of a bus on fire at around 5.10am.

One bus was completely destroyed and a second one sustained partial damage.

The suspect was held in police custody.

Officers appealed to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in and around the rail and bus depot in the early hours of the morning or who has information that could assist to contact police at Newtownards on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 448 02/09/18.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.