Man killed in motorbike crash in Tipperary

A man in his late forties has died after a motorcycle accident in Tipperary.

The man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a collision with a car on Saturday evening.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel.

The collision happened at Deerpark, on the outskirts of Carrick on Suir.

The female driver of the car was uninjured.

Gardai investigating the collision on the N24 between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir at 6.15pm are appealing for witnesses.

The road at the scene is closed to facilitate the examination of the area by Garda forensic collision investigators and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda station on 052 6177640.