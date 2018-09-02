New digital service aims to help motorists avoid roadworks misery

Drivers will soon be able to plan their journeys better to avoid roadworks, thanks to an innovative new digital system.

Motoring groups have welcomed the planned real-time Street Manager system due to launch next year.

Data on live and planned works will help road users navigate the millions of delay-causing works in the UK each year.

UK drivers wasted an average of 31 hours in rush-hour traffic last year, according to the Local Government Association (LGA).

The system, to be used by both councils and utility companies and which could be incorporated into route-planners on sat-navs and smartphones and in apps, may be an antidote to the “necessary evil” of roadworks, the AA said.

Head of roads policy Jack Cousens said it could prove “highly valued and popular” after its scheduled launch.