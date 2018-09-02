Hundreds of prison staff caught smuggling banned items into jails

The number of prison staff caught smuggling contraband items into jails in England and Wales has increased 58% since 2012, a report has found.

More than 340 people have faced either disciplinary or judicial proceedings for bringing drugs, mobile phones or other banned items into prisons in the last six years, according to The Observer.

The paper’s data, obtained through the Freedom of Information Act from the Ministry of Justice, showed that the year with the highest number of staff caught was 2017, where the figure stood at 71.