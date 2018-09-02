Rogue dog breeders boosted by instant gratification culture – charity

Almost a third of puppies bought online die or fall ill within their first year, a charity has warned.

Research found 18% of people who bought their pet directly over the internet after finding an advert online said their dog had been sick before its first birthday, with the illness continuing throughout its life or until its death.

A further 13% said their puppy had fallen ill in the first 12 months but went on to recover.

The survey, carried out by the Kennel Club, comes after the Government announced plans last month to ban the sale of puppies and kittens by pet shops and other commercial dealers.

The charity warned that puppies were being put at risk by a culture of “instant gratification”.