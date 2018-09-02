Selfieccinos taking coffee art to the next level as cafes cash in on social media food and drink trends

A cafe aiming to cash in on social media food and drink trends has taken coffee art to the next level - by printing customer selfies on top of its brews.

The days of baristas misspelling customer names on their coffee cups are coming to an end with the 'selfieccino' offering a unique twist on your daily pick me up.

"First I was pretty amazed because how can you print pictures on coffee?" said Angela Wang, owner of the ChanGe Cafe in Brisbane.

The idea, already popular in many countries but booming in Australia, involves the barista photographing a customer, before uploading the image to a special printer which recreates it in the foam on top.

Ms Wang added: "It will take me maybe one or two minutes to load onto my machine and print it out. So that's it."