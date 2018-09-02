South Western Railway services hit by strike as driver-only train row continues

Services on some of the country’s busiest rail routes were disrupted for a third consecutive day on Sunday because of a strike in the long-running dispute over driver-only trains.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at South Western Railway (SWR) walked out on Friday and will not return to work until Monday.

The union said the action was being solidly supported, with picket lines mounted outside stations.

Further 24-hour strikes will be held on September 8 and 15.