The Specials star Neville Staple ‘devastated’ after grandson dies in stabbing

The Specials singer Neville Staple has spoken of the “heartbreaking loss” of his grandson who was stabbed to death aged 21. Fidel, son of Mr Staple’s daughter Melanie, was rushed to hospital in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Coventry in the early hours of Saturday. He was found at the rear of Club M in Croft Road and later died in hospital, West Midlands Police said. A man has been arrested.

Mr Staple, vocalist in the Coventry ska band, wrote on Facebook: “We are truly devastated to announce the heartbreaking loss of my grandson Fidel (my daughter Melanie’s son), who died today as a result of being attacked with a knife in the street. “We want to thank the hospital staff & surgeons at UHCW University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire, who battled all day to try & save him. “My beautiful daughter Melanie & wife Christine Sugary, all the family and myself are still shocked by this tragedy, but would like to thank you all for the kindness & messages we have received.”

