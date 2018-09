Ugandan pop star-turned-politician flies to US for treatment

A Ugandan pop star-turned-opposition politician said he has arrived in the United States for medical care after allegedly being tortured while in detention. Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, said on Twitter that he suffered “brutal torture” by soldiers with the presidential guard, allegations the government has denied. He posted a photo of himself in an airport corridor, sitting in a wheelchair and holding crutches, though it was not clear which city he was in. Mr Ssentamu left Uganda late on Friday after an attempt to leave the previous day was blocked by officials who said he needed first to get clearance from the government because of his allegations of torture.

Ugandan army soldiers stand in front of a crowd during protests Credit: Ronald Kabuubi/AP

The holding of Mr Ssentamu caused sporadic protests in some parts of the capital Kampala. Mr Ssentamu and several other politicians are charged with treason over an incident on August 13 in which the president’s motorcade was pelted with stones. Mr Ssentamu was freed on bail on Monday. Video posted by human rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo showed the 36-year-old singer in his trademark red beret and carrying crutches as he was wheeled to the departure gate late on Friday, saluting and thanking supporters along the way. Another politician who was blocked on Thursday from flying to India for treatment, Francis Zaake, was still being held in a hospital on Friday night.

Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Credit: AP