UK Weather Forecast: Patchy - but occasionally heavy - rain moving southeast overnight.

Tonight:Clear spells with isolated mist and fog patches in the south and east. Cloud and outbreaks of rain over Scotland and Northern Ireland pushing southeastwards, clearer and chillier weather following.

Monday:Band of cloud from southwest England through Wales, to northern England with showery rain, perhaps heavy in places. Warm sunshine further southeast, cooler with a few showers to the northwest.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:A lot of dry and sometimes sunny weather, though some cloudier spells with showery rain. Cooler than of late with chilly nights and some mist and fog patches.