Cardiff woman charged with explosives offences

A woman has been charged with explosives offences after police raided a home in Cardiff. Natalie Parsons, 51, faces two counts of making or possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life and four counts of possession of terrorist documents. She is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Officers allegedly found triacetone triperoxide (TATP) in the fridge at a house in the Ely area of Cardiff when they raided it on Wednesday. Another explosive substance, hexamethylene triperoxide diamine (HMTD), was allegedly discovered in the garden shed. Edward John Harris was previously arrested and charged with four offences of making or possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life. He is also charged with four terror offences relating to manuals on how to make and use explosives, including one entitled The Improvised Munitions Handbook.

Police guard the property in Ely Credit: Ben Birchall/PA