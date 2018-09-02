Woman trying to take dolphin pictures stranded in sea before rescue

A walker attempting to snap pictures of dolphins was stranded in the sea for an hour-and-a-half after falling from a pier, authorities have said.

The woman got into difficulty early on Sunday and was found clinging to a wall in the harbour near Berwick Pier by a boat crew at about 8.30am, the Coastguard said.

“She was in a dire situation and the crew undoubtedly saved her life”, said Jolene Smith of HM Coastguard.