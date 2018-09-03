Almost half of children worry about returning to school due to bullying

Almost half of children have been worried about returning to school after the holidays because of bullying, according to a poll.

It suggests youngsters feel that being the victim of bullying has an impact on their academic life – affecting their grades, attendance and whether they put their hand up in class.

The survey, published by the Diana Award, comes as children across the country head back to school for the start of the new academic year.

The poll, which questioned 1,003 secondary-age children, found that three fifths (60%) said they have been bullied at school at some point.

Of all of the youngsters questioned, 46% said they have worried about going back to school after a holiday or half term because of bullying.