Almost 400 incidents of anti-social or inappropriate behaviour on NI trains

Almost 400 incidents of anti-social or inappropriate behaviour were recorded on Northern Ireland’s trains in three years.

A public representative called for a zero-tolerance approach to offenders and Translink said safety was its top priority.

Between 2015/16 and 2017/18, 384 incidents were recorded. The totals have fluctuated slightly.

John Dallat, SDLP Assembly member, said: “Our trains are equipped with CCTV and should be linked to zero-tolerance in relation to any kind of anti-social or inappropriate behaviour.

“Millions of pounds have been spent upgrading our transport system and any level of misbehaviour is unacceptable.”

Anti-social behaviour means anyone causing alarm or distress which has resulted in police being informed.

Examples include disruptive and drunk people or those refusing to leave Translink premises or vehicles.

Inappropriate behaviour involves similar incidents in which police have not been informed, like people climbing on seats on board trains, youths fighting other youths, or people smoking or consuming alcohol on company premises.