Radio 5 Live host Rachael Bland reveals she has just days to live after fight with cancer

BBC radio host Rachael Bland has revealed she has just days to live following a well-documented battle with cancer.

The 40-year-old Radio 5 Live presenter confirmed the news in a poignant social media post, writing that her "time has come".

Mother-of-one Bland has been battling breast cancer since November 2016 and has written openly about her treatment in a blog entitled "Big C. Little Me. Putting The Can In Cancer".

Earlier this summer, she was told the cancer was incurable and in an interview last month Bland estimated she had less than a year to live.

On Monday, Bland tweeted: "In the words of the legendary Frank S - I’m afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal.

"Thank you so much for all the support I’ve received. Debs and lozz will continue with the #youmebigc podcast. Au revoir my friends."