Biker who died in four-vehicle crash named

A motorcyclist who died after a crash involving three cars has been named.

Stuart Smith, 35, was the rider of a blue and white Suzuki GSXR motorcycle in the accident on the A98 Fochabers to Cullen road in Moray.

The incident – which also involved a silver Vauxhall Astra, a red Audi A3, and a black Vauxhall Corsa – took place near the Deer Park forest walk at Fochabers around 6.40pm on Friday.

Road Policing Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all those involved at this very sad time.

“Our enquiries into this tragic incident continue and I would ask that anyone who has not already given their details to police but who saw any of the vehicles in the area that evening, please get in touch.

“Likewise if any motorists think they have dash-cam footage which could assist please let us know.”