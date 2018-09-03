Brief Encounter star becomes one half of Britain's oldest newlyweds

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

Margaret and Rob Cave, both in their 90s, have become Britain's oldest newlyweds after tying the knot on Friday. Rob Cave and his wife Margaret had been friends more than 30 years before they married in Wimborne Minster, Dorset. The loved-up pair, who have both been widowed in recent years, say they share the same sense of humour.

Margaret played station cafe waitress Beryl Walters in Brief Encounter when she was 19. Credit: ITV Studios

Margaret told ITV News it was "inevitable" that her and Rob would marry. The former actress is the only surviving member of the main cast of Brief Encounter. The 92-year-old played station cafe waitress Beryl Walters in Noel Coward's classic 1945 film. "I was only 19 when I made that film. And I looked about 14. It was marvellous working in the theatre, and films and radio and television. "And I was quite famous evidently."

Margaret and Rob on their wedding day where they celebrated with tea and cake. Credit: ITV News