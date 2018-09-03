Burglary arrest after giraffe sculpture ‘used as battering ram’

Police have made an arrest after a giraffe sculpture, which was part of a hospice fund-raising bid, was used as a battering ram during a suspected burglary.

The yellow and green-coloured model, called Dotty, was one of the original 69 put up around Worcester in July as part of a walking trail to raise cash for a Worcester based hospice charity later this month.

In a tweet, West Mercia Police posted a photo of the giraffe propped against a clothes’ shop’s doors, next to a smashed window, while the sculpture’s plinth lay nearby.

South Worcestershire local police also commented: "Giraffe used as battering ram to commit burglary."

Many people have also shared pictures on social media of local police meeting a giraffe.