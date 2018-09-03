Cancer patient wins hospital payout over flesh-eating bug

A cancer patient who lost most of his penis to a flesh-eating superbug after routine surgery has won a six-figure payout. Andrew Lane, 63, contracted the potentially fatal infection necrotising fasciitis following an operation to remove his prostate gland in March 2013. His bowel was punctured during the procedure but staff at Southend Hospital in Essex only noticed the injury six days later, his lawyers said.

Andrew Lane had to have contaminated tissue removed from his stomach Credit: Slater and Gordon/ PA

Mr Lane, from Thurrock in Essex, was rushed to theatre but the damage caused by the infection was so severe that he was left with just an inch-and-a-half of his penis. He was also forced to have the contaminated tissue covering his stomach removed, which he said has left him looking “nine months pregnant”. Southend University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has admitted there was a delay in diagnosing Mr Lane’s condition and the case was settled in July for an undisclosed sum, Slater and Gordon said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Lane said: “They’ve admitted their mistake, but I’ve not had an apology and knowing that just a scan a few days earlier would have prevented all of this is very difficult to accept. “I’ve been compensated, but I’ll never get my health back and I just want other people to be aware of how dangerous this flesh-eating bug is. “If you don’t feel you are getting the right treatment, you have got to speak out.”

Andrew Lane with his wife Sue Credit: Slater and Gordon/PA



Mr Lane, who married his long-term partner shortly after being discharged from hospital, can no longer have sex, is incontinent and has been treated for depression following the life-changing operation. “My wife Sue and I have been together for 18 years and enjoyed a healthy sex life, but since this happened that has been impossible,” he said. “The desire is still there, but the little that’s left just doesn’t function anymore. “It’s been a difficult thing to come to terms with for both of us. I know Sue still loves me, but I do feel less of a man.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.