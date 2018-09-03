Child refugee Efe Obada who was trafficked to UK aged 10 in disbelief after being picked by NFL team Carolina Panthers

A child refugee trafficked to the UK and forced to spend time on the streets of London has been picked for the new NFL season.

Nigerian-born Efe Obada, 26, was trafficked with his sister to London from the Netherlands aged 10, and only started playing American football for British outfit London Warriors in 2014.

Having moved to the US to pursue the sport, Obada has now been selected by Carolina Panthers in their 53-man roster for the new campaign.

Obada said it meant "the world" for him to be able to compete at the game's highest level, having been first introduced to the sport through Channel 4.

The defensive end admitted that he was expecting to be released by the Panthers at the draft, which sees teams whittled down from 90 players to 53.

Obada then needed to ask coach Ron Rivera whether the news was real, such was his disbelief.