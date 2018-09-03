China pledges funds for Africa projects

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged £46 billion in financing for projects in Africa. The projects are in the form of assistance, investment and loans, and are part of China’s efforts to link the continent’s economic prospects to its own. Speaking to a gathering of African leaders in Beijing, Mr Xi said the figure includes £11 billion in grants, interest-free loans and concessional loans, £15 billion in credit lines, £7 billion for “development financing” and £4 billion to buy imports from Africa.

Mr Xi meets South African president Cyril Ramaphosa Credit: AP

In addition, he said China will encourage companies to invest at least £7 billion in Africa over the next three years. No details were given on specific projects, although Mr Xi said China was planning initiatives in eight areas, including providing £114 million in emergency food aid, sending 500 agricultural experts to Africa, and providing scholarships, vocational training and trade promotion opportunities. The pledge comes on top of a 2015 promise to provide African countries with £46 billion in funding that Mr Xi said had either been delivered or arranged. Mr Xi also promoted Beijing’s initiative to build ports and other infrastructure as a tool for “common prosperity” in a world facing challenges from trade protectionism. Addressing businesspeople prior to the formal opening of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Mr Xi said the Belt and Road initiative (BRI) will expand markets. He tried to mollify concern that Beijing wants to build strategic influence, promising Chinese investment comes with “no political strings attached”.

Xi Jinping is pushing China’s Belt and Road initiative Credit: Lintao Zhang/Pool Photo via AP