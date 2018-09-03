Chinese president promotes Belt and Road scheme as African growth tool

Chinese president Xi Jinping has promoted Beijing’s initiative to build ports and other infrastructure to African leaders as a tool for “common prosperity” in a world facing challenges from protectionism.

Speaking to business chiefs ahead of a conference with dozens of African leaders, Mr Xi said China’s “Belt and Road” initiative will lead to expansion in markets.

He tried to mollify concerns that Beijing wants to build strategic influence, promising Chinese investment comes with “no political strings attached”.

In a speech, Mr Xi said: “Unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise. Economic growth lacks robust drive.

“China-Africa co-operation under the BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) is a way to common prosperity that brings benefits to both our peoples.”