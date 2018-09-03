Chris Evans quitting Radio 2 show

Chris Evans has announced he is quitting his Radio 2 breakfast show and leaving the station.

The 52-year-old, the second-highest earner at the BBC according to its annual figures, became emotional as he announced the news to his listeners.

He will broadcast his last show in December, 13 years after presenting his first programme for the station.

Evans, who is expecting twins with wife Natasha, said: “Some of us are mountain climbers and, if you get to the top of your favourite mountain, you become a mountain observer, so I’ve got to keep climbing.

“I’m going to go and go again and I’m going to start up on a brand new adventure.”

He added: "You have to keep shaking it up.

“It’s been brilliant. It will continue to be brilliant.”

Earlier, he warned listeners there would be an announcement, saying: “I just want you to know that I love you to death. We all love you to death.”

Evans announced in April that he and his wife are expecting twins.

The couple already have a son called Eli.