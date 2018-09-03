Concert to be staged against far-right protests in Germany

Thousands of people are expected to back a call by some of Germany’s most popular bands to support a concert against far-right protests.

The performances in the eastern German city of Chemnitz are a reaction against a week of occasionally violent rallies by far-right groups against migrants, as well as leftist counter-protests.

The protests were triggered by the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old German man in Chemnitz on August 26, allegedly by two migrants from Iraq and Syria.