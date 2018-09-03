Dramatic fall in second-hand smoke exposure, study finds

Non-smokers’ exposure to second-hand smoke has reduced by 97% in the last two decades, according to a study. And the number of people who have not been exposed to smoke at all has risen sixfold, researchers found. Experts, led by researchers from the University of Sterling, examined the levels of cotinine, which accumulates in the body as a result of tobacco exposure, in groups of Scottish people at 11 time points between 1998 and 2016.

They examined data obtained through Scottish Health Surveys on the levels of cotinine in non-smokers’ saliva. The average amount of the biomarker for exposure to tobacco smoke reduced by 97.2% between 1998 and 2016, according to the study, published in the journal Tobacco Control. Meanwhile, the percentage of non-smoking adults who had no detectable cotinine in their saliva increased from 12.5% in 1998 to 81.6% in 2016. The authors wrote: “Scotland has witnessed a dramatic reduction in second-hand smoke exposure in the past two decades.” But they cautioned that there are still nearly one in five non-smoking adults who have measurable exposure to second-hand smoke on any given day.

