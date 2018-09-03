Duke of York set for diplomatic trip to Hungary

The Duke will also meet Hungary’s president Janos Ader and foreign affairs minister Peter Szijjarto during his visit, which begins on September 10.

Andrew’s official trip, requested by the Government, will see the royal attend events focused on the topics of education, science, technology and engineering.

The Duke of York will visit Hungary later this month for a three-day trip which will include a meeting with the country’s right-wing nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban.

Mr Orban was returned to office in April following elections where his anti-immigration campaign message proved popular with older voters – while younger Hungarians opted for change.

Members of the royal family have carried out a string of official visits to Europe since Britain voted to leave the EU, dubbed “Brexit diplomacy” trips by the press.

The royals have used their brand of soft diplomacy to strengthen ties and renew friendships with EU member states ahead of the UK’s break with the EU.

During his visit, the duke will open a conference on civil engineering at the Academy of Sciences, which will commemorate the 200th anniversary of the UK’s Institute of Civil Engineers – which Andrew supports as patron.

Over the course of the trip, Andrew will learn about Hungary’s efforts to promote diversity and equal opportunities with a visit to the Suhanj Training Centre, Hungary’s first integrated fitness centre for disabled and able bodied people.

At the end of his visit, the duke will be introduced to Hungary’s science and technology start-up community when he attends the final of Hungary’s first Pitch@Palace project.

The initiative was founded by the duke in 2014 to amplify and accelerate the work of entrepreneurs across the UK.