Duterte calls Hitler insane during visit to Holocaust memorial

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte called Adolf Hitler “insane” during a visit to Israel’s national Holocaust memorial. Mr Duterte, who once compared himself to Hitler, lamented the Nazi genocide of an estimated 6 million Jewish people, The comments marked a dramatic turnaround for Mr Duterte, who just two years ago had compared his anti-drug campaign to the Holocaust and said he would be “happy to slaughter” 3 million addicts. He later apologised.

Mr Duterte, known for his profane outbursts and accused of committing widespread human rights abuses, spoke quietly and respectfully during his stop at the Yad Vashem memorial. He said the Holocaust should never be repeated and that “despots” have no place in the modern world. “I could not imagine a country obeying an insane leader, and I could not ever fathom the spectacle of the human being going into a killing spree, murdering old men, women and children. I hope this will not happen again,” he said. “There is always a lesson to learn: that despots and leaders who show insanity, they should be disposed of at the first instance,” he said.

Mr Duterte was softly spoken and respectful at the Holocaust memorial Credit: AP Photo/Oded Balilty

Mr Duterte, the first Philippine president to visit Israel, has received a warm welcome from the government, despite criticism that it is embracing a leader accused of rights abuses in his deadly crackdown on drug dealers. The agenda reportedly is also expected to include an arms sale to the Philippines. Mr Duterte and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu oversaw the signing of three agreements in trade, science and care-giving. Mr Netanyahu highlighted the countries’ long friendship, how the Philippines took in Jewish refugees after the Second World War and was the only Asian nation to vote for Israel’s establishment. He noted how in recent years Filipino health aides have assisted the elderly in Israel, including Mr Netanyahu’s own father. “We remember our friends, and that friendship has blossomed over the years and especially over the last few years,” Mr Netanyahu told Mr Duterte.

Mr Netanyahu, right, spoke of Israel’s close friendship with the Philippines Credit: Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP