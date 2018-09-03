Environmental campaigners call for council pension fracking divestment

Environmental campaigners have urged Scottish councils to stop using pension funds to invest in fracking.

Friends of the Earth Scotland, 350.org and Platform have published a report showing that local authorities in Scotland invest £972 million of pension fund money in 12 companies fracking overseas, including ConocoPhillips, BP and Shell.

The total across the UK of council pension fund investments in fracking is more than £9 billion, the report said.

The Strathclyde Pension Fund, administered by Glasgow City Council, had the largest investment at £388 million.

Across Scotland £35 million more was found to be invested directly in fracking companies than in a similar study in 2017.

The investments are held through the Scottish Local Government Pension Scheme which provides pensions for local government and associated workers.

The funds are managed by councillors through council pensions committees.

The Scottish Government has introduced an effective ban on the controversial gas extraction technique.