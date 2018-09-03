Environmental campaigners hit with injunction over drilling site protests

Environmental campaigners backed by Bianca Jagger have been banned from carrying out certain protest activities at two oil and gas drilling sites. A High Court judge granted an interim injunction to UK Oil and Gas Investments (Ukog) against “persons unknown” who might be involved in direct action, after the company claimed actions by some protesters were unlawful. The judge said the demonstrators had rights but that they were not permitted to carry out “unlawful acts” at sites in Surrey and Sussex which would interfere with the company’s rights. However, he refused to grant an injunction in relation to the firm’s head office in Guildford and said other campaigning activities – such as publicising protests and monitoring the sites – should not be prohibited. Ms Jagger attended an earlier hearing in March and gave her support to the demonstrators.

The former wife of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger said at that time: “Ukog’s attempt to silence environmental defenders with an injunction is an attack on freedom of expression and democracy. “I am appalled that residents of south-east England are being threatened with intimidation and censorship for speaking out against the potentially irreversible damage to their way of life, to their water sources, to the air, and their environment by unconventional drilling operations. There have been a number of “direct action” protests at sites in Surrey and Sussex, including the construction of a “fortress” and network of tunnels. Other campaigners have taken part in “lorry surfing”, slow walking in front of vehicles to obstruct access. and holding coffee morning-style events at site entrances – including one called Cake At The Gate. Lawyers for Ukog and four of its subsidiaries said some protests were intended to interfere with its “economic interests” and asked for a ban on a range of activities around its sites at Broadford Bridge in Sussex and Horse Hill in Surrey. Timothy Polli QC previously told the court the firm is not using “fracking”, but understands that some find the extraction of resources from the ground “controversial”.

Bianca Jagger joins protesters against oil and gas company Ukog Credit: Victoria Jones/PA