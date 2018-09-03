Firefighters battle massive blaze at 200-year-old Rio museum

A massive fire has ripped through a 200-year-old museum in Rio de Janeiro, sending large plumes of smoke into the air. Firefighters worked to put out the blaze at the esteemed National Museum in northern Rio, but it was not immediately clear how the fire began.

Fire burns inside the 200-year-old National Museum of Brazil Credit: Leo Correa/AP

News portal G1, citing the museum, reported that nobody was injured and the fire began after the museum had closed for the day. Sergeant Moises Torres from the state’s firefighting headquarters said firefighters got the call and were dispatched at 7.30pm. He said there was no immediate information about injuries.

Michel Temer tweet Credit: Twitter screenshot