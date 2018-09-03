German authorities take aim at far-right party’s youth wing

German authorities plan to step up surveillance of the far-right Alternative for Germany amid growing concern that the third-largest party in parliament is closing ranks with extremist groups. Activists for AfD marched in the eastern city of Chemnitz alongside leading figures in anti-migrant group Pegida and members of the area’s militant neo-Nazi scene in the past week, after two refugees were arrested over a German citizen’s fatal stabbing. “Parts of AfD are openly acting against the constitution,” justice minister Katarina Barley told the RND media group. “We need to treat them like other enemies of the constitution and observe them accordingly.”

Crowds at the concert against far-right protests in Chemnitz Credit: Jens Meyer/AP

Authorities in northern Germany’s Bremen and Lower Saxony said they have begun monitoring the party’s youth wings in the two states. Boris Pistorius, Lower Saxony’s interior minister, said the decision was not related to recent events in Chemnitz. It was based on the Young Alternative’s anti-democratic goals and close links to the Identitarian Movement, a white nationalist group which has been under surveillance for four years, Mr Pistorius said. His counterpart in Bremen, Ulrich Maeurer, described the views of AfD’s youth wing in the city-state as “pure racism”. AfD immediately announced it would dissolve the two youth sections in question to avert harm to the party and insisted its aims were democratic.

Police cars stand across the road as police separate leftist and nationalist demonstrators in Chemnitz Credit: dpa/AP