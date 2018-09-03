How magic lanterns became 19th-century Netflix

Victorian families were able to enjoy their own version of Netflix by utilising an early form of “pay-per-view” entertainment to while away winter evenings, new research has found. Nineteenth-century households were able to have access to hundreds of images of far and exotic lands, comic scenes and classic novels, all from the comfort of their homes after magic lanterns and stereoscopes became available to hire. While magic lanterns existed from the early 1600s, they were an expensive item which only the most affluent could hope to own.

A Bath Chronicle newspaper cutting of a note by the London Stereoscopic Company Circulating Library Credit: University of Exeter

A study has discovered the then state-of-the-art equipment, and thousands of lantern slides, were available for more average families to use after opticians, photographers and stationers made magic lanterns available for loan. They also loaned out 3D photographic views after another device, the stereoscope, became popular in the 1850s. The practice, which was discovered by analysing local newspaper adverts from the period, showed that the service, which could even include hiring a lantern operator to host the viewing, was particularly popular at Christmas and for children’s birthdays.

