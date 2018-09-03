Hundreds break out of Libya jail amid fighting

Some 400 prisoners have escaped from a jail in Libya’s capital city. The jailbreak comes as fighting between rival militias, which has killed dozens of people, forced the UN-backed government to declare a state of emergency in and around Tripoli. The inmates overwhelmed guards and forced open the doors of the Ain Zara prison after riots broke out there, police said. The prisoners included many supporters of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi who had been found guilty of killings during the 2011 uprising that ended his rule and plunged the country into chaos. The fighting in Tripoli erupted last week when the Seventh Brigade, militias which hail from Tarhouna, a town about 40 miles south of Tripoli, attacked southern neighbourhoods of the capital.

The Tripoli Revolutionaries’ Brigades and the Nawasi Brigade, militias which support the UN-backed government, have come to the city’s defence. At least 47 people, including civilians, have been killed, and another 130 have been wounded, the Health Ministry said. The government declared a state of emergency in and around Tripoli, saying the fighting is “an attempt to derail peaceful political transition” in the country. The government said it “could not remain silent over the attacks on Tripoli and its suburbs, which is a violation of security in the capital and of citizens’ safety”.

