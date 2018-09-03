Internet giants warned they could face new laws over online child abuse

Sajid Javid has warned internet giants they could face new laws unless they step up efforts to tackle child abuse content. The Home Secretary called on the likes of Facebook, Microsoft, Google and Twitter to spearhead the response in the same way as they have intensified activity to remove terrorist material. Mr Javid said he wants the technology industry to block child abuse material as soon as it is detected, stop grooming taking place on online platforms and work with authorities to shut down live-streamed offending.

He also urged companies to take a more pro-active approach to helping law enforcement bodies and show a greater willingness to share “best practice” and technology between themselves. Mr Javid said: “I’ve been impressed by the progress the likes of Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and Apple have made on counter-terrorism. “Now I want to see the same level of commitment from these companies and others for child sexual exploitation. “In recent years, there has been some good work in the area. But the reality is that the threat has evolved quicker than industry’s response and industry has not kept up. “I am not just asking for change. I am demanding it. “If technology companies do not take more measures to remove this type of content then I won’t be afraid to take action. “How far we legislate will be informed by the action and attitude that industry takes.”

